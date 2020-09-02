Sonu Sood Reveals His Grandfather's Lesson Helped Him Portray His Debut Role, Bhagat Singh

Actor Sonu Sood made his Bollywood debut with Sukumar Nair directed Shaahed-E-Azam. Based on the life story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the actor was seen essaying the role of the socialist revolutionary. But do you know that Sonu’s grandfather's lesson helped him to flawlessly fit in the role of Bhagat Singh?

Sonu Sood’s grandfather’s lesson

During the Dabangg actor’s recent interview on #NoFilterNeha, Sonu touched upon the struggles he faced during the initial days in the Hindi film industry. Talking about his debut role as Bhagat Singh, he told Neha Dhupia that his grandfather used to study with the legendary warrior in the National College, Lahore. It was due to his grandfather that Sonu grew up listening to Bhagat Singh’s story and his entire history.

Sonu added that whenever he used to recite his dialogues, his director would correct him thinking he was making a factual error. However, Sonu, in return would ask the director to check if what he is narrating is ‘apt’. The director would cross-check and come back to him stating that Sonu’s facts were actually correct.

Not only that, but Sonu also revealed how his movie clashed with two other movies revolving around the life of Bhagat Singh. During those days, the actor felt that he has taken a humungous risk, but later he realised his whole journey actually began from there. Many prominent directors watched his performances and further roped him in for their films.

Sonu is currently garnering massive appreciation from people across India for his social work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ‘Real-life hero’ is a term that has become synonyms to his name as he has helped thousands and lakhs of migrant workers and who were stranded after the lockdown was imposed by the government.

No one can do anything close to what he did for the nation... Never 🙏 though I was fortunate enough to play him in my debut film. 🙏 https://t.co/aVkBP1GECX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

Owing to his helpful nature, a fan recently compared him with the iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. However, the actor responded to the tweet saying that he can never do ‘anything close’ that will resemble the sacrifices made by the freedom fighter. However, he feels fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to play his character in his debut movie.

