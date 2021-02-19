Sonu Sood Launches 'Ilaaj India' To Offer Quality Healthcare Accessible To All In Need

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has launched another initiative to offer quality healthcare accessible to all in need, on Thursday. While launching the initiative, 'Ilaaj India', the social media handle by the name of Sood Charity Foundation shared the details of the program. The picture-post read, "Sonu Sood's Ilaaj India / Swasth Bharat. Samradh Bharat (Healthy India. Prosperous India)".

Sonu Sood launches Ilaaj India

The caption of the post read, "Once our foundation embarked on this humanitarian mission, health care was our priority, appeals for health-related concerns started pouring in. Thus, we launched Ilaaj India a diverse medical aid platform to make quality healthcare accessible to all in need". Here's the post.

A day after the launch, that is Friday, the same Instagram page shared another post related to Ilaaj India. The post featured 23-year-old karate champ, Amritpal Kaur, along with her mother. Giving the context of the picture-post, the caption read, "Under Ilaaj India, we performed several successful surgeries and could also save one of our country's brightest sportswomen, Amritpal Kaur's knee. Her surgery was a success and she has promised to bring home the gold medal next summer, in the International Karate Championships. Kudos to her spirit!".

Earlier in September 2020, Ilaaj India was launched with the aim of extending support for medical care and treatment of children. However, now, it is available for everyone. In a statement, the Simmba actor had said, "Patients who require to undergo any medical treatment, transplant or critical surgeries can give a missed call on 02067083686 and the Ketto team will reach out to the patients for the next steps".

Sonu Sood provides fund to IAS aspirants

Ever since the global pandemic triggered a nationwide lockdown in India, the 47-year-old actor has been working for migrant workers, frontline staff, college and school students and those from underprivileged backgrounds. Amid all his charitable work a couple of days back, the Dabangg actor announced a monetary fund for 250-300 brilliant IAS aspirants. "Our country needs the best-trained minds to take it forward with administrative adroit. What better way, than to offer a scholarship on his mother's death anniversary", read an excerpt of the announcement post.

