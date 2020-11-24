Sonu Sood Leaves Akshay Kumar And Other Superstars Behind In Twitter Engagement Race

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for all good reasons. The actor has been constantly helping many people during the pandemic. And now with his noble gestures and tireless work towards migrant workers, frontline workers, students, and many others, Sonu Sood has emerged as an inspiration for millions across the country. Sonu Sood, who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as the State Icon of Punjab, has now attained a new achievement.

Sonu has left behind Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar and many more as far as engagement on Twitter is concerned. The philanthropist was positioned in the top spot after opening up the social media site to reach out to the poor during these tough times. And now according to the actor’s spokesperson, in the analytics report for the month of October, Twitteet, a social media analytics firm, said that he was ranked number four among all categories.

It was also reported that Twitteet examined Twitter's dedication to influential personalities in the fields of politics, journalism, book writing, industry, film, investment, sports, culinary art, and comedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the top of the list, was then followed by Rahul Gandhi, Virat Kohli and Sonu Sood. It has also been reported that Sonu Sood topped the Bollywood list with over 2.4 million engagements.

About the actor’s philanthropic work

During the lockdown, Sood arranged transport facilities for migrant workers stuck in different places to their homes and was highly valued by all sections of society. Apart from this, the actor also emerged as a 'real hero for his selfless, commitment to social service.

On 30 September 2020, he received the Special Humanitarian Action Award from the United Nations Development Program for his unwavering efforts to help people in the perilous times of Covid-19. He was also awarded by various governments for recognition of his work in the film industry. Sonu was also recently appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India (ECI). On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Teja’s Sita alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in lead roles.

(Sonu Sood's Spokesperson/PR team)

