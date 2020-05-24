Smriti Irani reacts as Sonu Sood tells netizen, 'why will you walk home?' on help query

With so many events and celebrities being in the news, being a top trend on Twitter for almost the entire day is a notable feat. Sonu Sood enjoyed this honour on Saturday when not just tweets in thousands, there were memes, and celebrity reactions as the actor arranged buses for migrants to go back home. The Dabangg star has been earning the blessings of the travellers and the praises of not just netizens, but also of celebrities for the past few days.

READ: Sonu Sood Lauded By Celebs From Films, Sports & Others For Help To Needy, Termed 'maseeha'

After actors, sportspersons and even police officers, even politicians are now taking note of Sonu Sood’s acts. The latest to join the list was Smriti Irani. The Union Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development wrote an appreciation post for the actor on Twitter.

She was responding to a post from Sonu, who told a netizen that there was no need to walk back home, promising the person that he will arrange the travel back home.

The former actor wrote that she had the privilege of knowing Sonu as an industry colleague for over two decades now and celebrating his ‘rise as an actor’. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader hailed his ‘kindness’ in the ‘challenging times’, that made her feel ‘prouder.’ Irani expressed her gratitude to the Happy New Year star for ‘helping those in need.’

Here’s the post

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still 🙏thank you for helping those in need🙏🙏 https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

READ: Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers To Go Home; Says 'can't See People Sleep Empty Stomach'

Sonu has been making headlines since May 11, when he arranged for buses and helped 350 migrants from Mumbai to head back to their homes in Karnataka. Later, he also arranged for similar buses to areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. He also plans to arrange more such buses, even claiming that 100 more buses are already ready.

He also has been replying to those seeking help from him on Twitter, by consoling them and urging them to send details.

Pictures and videos of him seeing the delighted travellers off have been going viral. Sania Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Kavita Kaushik, Manika Batra, and many others had praised him.

Earlier, his other initiatives like offering his six-storey Mumbai hotel as a quarantine facility and feeding the devotees during Ramadan were also praised.

READ: Maharashtra Minister, Rajkummar Rao Hail Sonu Sood For Arranging Buses For Migrants

READ: Sonu Sood Assures Help To Stranded Twitter Users, Memes Hailing His Efforts Go Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.