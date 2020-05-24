Sophie Choudry lauds Sonu Sood's 'act of kindness', says 'we need more like him'

Actor Sonu Sood has been garnering praise and appreciations from all across for his act of kindness towards the migrant workers in Maharashtra who are stuck due to the sudden lockdown. The actor has been arranging buses for migrant workers in different states. Recently, his relentless and sincere efforts were lauded by actor Sophie Choudry who praised the Simmba actor for his act of kindness and also called him a “warrior.”

Sophie Choudry hails Sonu Sood's efforts

Sophie took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of Sonu who can be seen posing with the buses that he had arranged for the stranded workers. While praising the star for his efforts, Sophie wrote that Sonu has always been a positive force through his fitness, his charity work, but during such panic-stricken and difficult times, he has been a savior for all. At last, she also showered her blessings on the actor for his heroic work and also prayed for more people like him.

Sonu you have always been such a positive force..through your fitness, your charity work but at this difficult time you have been an absolute warrior! You have shown active kindness and helped so many in need. Aap ko dher saara pyaar aur duas @SonuSood Need more like u🤗🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MPJwwMIMrS — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 24, 2020

Apart from Sophie, the Dabangg star has been earning the blessings of the travellers and the praises of not just his fellow friends from the industry, but politicians as well. After actors, sportspersons, and even police officers, even politicians are now taking note of Sonu Sood’s acts. The latest to join the list was Smriti Irani. The Union Minister wrote an appreciation post for the actor on Twitter. She was responding to a post from Sonu, who told a netizen that there was no need to walk back home, promising the person that he will arrange the travel back home.

The former actor wrote that she had the privilege of knowing Sonu as an industry colleague for over two decades now and celebrating his ‘rise as an actor’. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader hailed his ‘kindness’ in the ‘challenging times’, that made her feel ‘prouder.’ Irani expressed her gratitude to the Happy New Year star for ‘helping those in need.’

Sonu has been making headlines since May 11, when he arranged for buses and helped 350 migrants from Mumbai to head back to their homes in Karnataka. Later, he also arranged for similar buses to areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. He also plans to arrange more such buses, even claiming that 100 more buses are already ready.

