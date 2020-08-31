Sonu Sood Flaunts His Classic Tuxedo Look In Recent Pic, Ranveer Singh Calls It 'Kadak'

Sonu Sood recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of him. The actor shared a throwback picture from one of his photoshoots. Sonu Sood was seen posing in a black tuxedo with hands in his pocket. The actor’s tuxedo is complimented with checkered vest and white shit. Sonu Sood’s overall look is completed with groomed hair and beard.

Sonu Sood was complimented by actor Ranveer Singh for his picture as he wrote, “KadakkkkkðŸ’¥”. The actor was also praised by a huge number of fans as they posted several heart and love emoticons in the comment section of the post. Some fans also called him a ‘real hero’ while some went on to praise him for his work for migrant workers. Take a look at Sonu Sood’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Andhra Pradesh: Tribals built 4 km road, Sonu Sood says 'want the nation to follow this'

Also Read| Sonu Sood replies to fan asking for Amazon subscription: 'Should I also send popcorn?'

Sonu Sood to help students during JEE and NEET exams

In the recent past, the Government had taken the decision to organise the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu Sood retweeted a video of a student talking about not having funds to travel to the examination centre, amid the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued threat. The actor wrote, “Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood-hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resources”.

Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing & are struck in flood hit areas of Bihar, Assam & Gujrat. Do let me know ur areas of travel. Trying to make ur travel arrangements to reach ur examination centres. No one should miss their exam bec of resourcesðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/fv5GqjOq90 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020

Also Read| From Anushka Sharma to Sonu Sood; list of top Instagram posts of the week from Bollywood

Sonu has been tagged as a 'real-life hero' in the COVID-19 pandemic, as he arranged several buses, trains and flights to help migrant workers and other stranded persons head back to their hometowns amid the pandemic outbreak. On August 26, he wrote a tweet to an aspiring CA from Andhra Pradesh, who requested the actor to provide financial help in order to complete the course. The aspiring CA, Soniya wrote a brief mail to Sonu Sood on August 14, in which she explained her background along with the scores she achieved during her academics. While confirming, the actor wrote, "It’s done. Become a good CA. Make our country proud". Soniya also wrote a thankyou note in order to extend her gratitude towards Sonu Sood for helping her.

It’s done.

Become a good CA.

Make our country proud.

Jai hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/isI5wxlQAm — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Also Read| Sonu Sood's weekly roundup: Read all about the humanitarian aid Sonu extended this week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.