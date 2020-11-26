Sonu Sood Flaunts His Fitness Before Boarding A Flight With Anti-gravity Crunches

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to showcase his fitness level. The actor could be seen working out before he boarded his flight. Take a look at his post and read more updates about the actor:

Sonu Sood's photos

Pic Credit: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Sonu Sood's fitness is something many fans and Bollywood celebs often marvel at. In this post, fans can spot the actor on the buses which transport passengers from the terminal to the aircraft. He is further seen doing anti-gravity crunches and mentions in his post - 'My early morning workouts before my flight'. The actor is also sported wearing a mask in the post.

Sonu Sood is very active on his Instagram and keeps updating fans with his whereabouts. In his last post, he can be seen performing an even more gravity-defying stunt. In this post, fans can see him lift his body while holding a pole. Many fans and celebs responded on the post with awe. One fan added that the actor was a 'real hero'. Take a look at his post:

In another post, he could be seen posing from his movie set. The actor looked quite good and captioned the post - 'Lights..Camera..Action'.. Sonu could also be seen sporting a green shirt and brown coloured pants. Many fans liked the post and mentioned they loved Sonu's style. Take a look:

In terms of his work, Sonu Sood was last seen in the film Sita (2019 film). The film was directed by Teja and produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam. It cast Kajal Aggarwal as V. Sita Mahalakshmi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Raghuram, Sonu Sood as MLA Basavaraju, Abhinav Gomatam as Chakram, Mannara Chopra as Rupa, Abhimanyu Singh as Inspector Murari and Kota Srinivasa Rao as Basava's father-in-law. He will also be seen in two new movies - Prithviraj & Thamilarasan. Both films are currently under production. Prithviraj will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Thamilarasan by Babu Yogeswaran.

