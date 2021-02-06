Sonu Sood Opens On Helping Migrants During Lockdown, Admits 'it Was Not An Easy Job'

Amid the lockdown when the entire world had stopped functioning, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood went a little out of his way and helped millions of people. He not only sent thousands of migrants workers home via road and air, but he also decided to donate to the underprivileged who had started walking to their native village on foot, due to the unavailability of transport amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sonu Sood opens up about his job during Coronavirus Pandemic

His fans on social media flooded with posts of him rescuing stranded people. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood said that he was not thinking at the point of what was going to happen next but for people who needed more. That is when he decided to start distributing food, providing shelters and that is how the whole migrant movement started. He said one of the main reasons why he helped migrant workers was because he realized that the people who built our home were not supposed to be left behind and had to be sent home.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Permission To Hold Rally In UP's Saharanpur; COVID-19 Cited

Sonu Sood launched various campaigns, programs and even became the face of startups, which was an attempt to help the economy and help people in need. The Pravasi Yojna app was to help migrants search for jobs, the ILAAJ India app-for people who need urgent medical operations, and he also helped with scholarships for some people.

Also Read: WHO Chief Hails India's 'simple Public Health Solutions' To Drive Down COVID-19 Cases

The actor said there are times when one sets limits to their job. He mentioned he thought feeding and sending people back home was not his only job but he wanted to take care of their health needs and education too. Speaking about the three pillars of the country, health-care, education, and employment were badly hit during the Coronavirus Pandemic and he worked day and night, for these departments. Moreover, what was surprising for the actor was that people who he had never met volunteered to help him in his initiatives. When asked how many people the actor had managed to help during the lockdown, he says he managed to help at least a million.

Also Read: Israel Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till Feb 7, Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Also Raed: Latest News: WHO Chief Hails India's COVID-19 Fight; Myanmar Military Blocks Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.