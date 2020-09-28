Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Delivers A Motivational Poem In The New Promo

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be premiering today i.e. on September 28, 2020. The show had started registrations earlier this year and now it is all set to premiere for the audiences on Sony TV. Ahead of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiere, Sony TV released a new promo of the show. The new promo of the show features Amitabh Bachchan reciting a powerful poem. Here is a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Amitabh Bachchan narrates a powerful poem in new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

In the new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan is narrating a poem Wapas Aana Padta Hai. This year has been etched in everyone’s mind for all the wrong reasons. Amid the pandemic, a lot of people have been going through some setbacks. This new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 tells everyone to overcome these setbacks and make a comeback. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is narrating a poem which emphasizes the power of a strong comeback.

"Jab Waqt Ki Chotein Har Sapne Har Leti Hain, Jab Raah Ki Keelein Pag Chalni Kar Deti Hain, Aise Mein Bhi Gagan Bhed Hoonkar Lagana Padta Hai, Bhagya Ko Bhi Apni Mutthi Adhikar Se Laana Padta Hai, Wapas Aana Padta Hai” Amitabh Bachchan says in the video. He further says, “Kaha Bandhi Zanjeero Me Hum Jaise Logon Ki Hasti, Dhvans Hua Vidhvans Hua Bhavro Me Kahan Fasi Kashti, Vipda Me Mann Ke Pal Ka Hathiyar Chalanna Padta Hai, Apne Hisse Ka Suraj Bhi, Khud Kheech Ke Laana Padta Hai, Wapas Aana Padta Hai”. Here is a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s video.

Amitabh Bachchan’s video

KBC 12 air date

The show will be airing today on September 28, 2020. Like every year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be premiering on Sony TV channel. Viewers can tune in to Sony TV tonight to watch the show

KBC 12 start date and time

KBC 12 will be starting today on September 28. The show will be airing on Sony TV at 9 PM. Apart from Sony TV, the show will also be streaming on SonyLiv App and SonyLiv.com. One needs to have a subscription to watch the show on the SonnyLiv app. The show will be available to stream for free on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

