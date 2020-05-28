Sonu Sood Is 'Real Hero' For A Fan Who Pays Him Tribute With Sand Art; See Pic

Owing to the Coronavirus lockdown imposed across India, a lot of migrant workers who are stuck in various parts of the country are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the horrifying impacts of the novel Coronaviys on their livelihood. However, Sonu Sood is frequently making headlines these days after he came forward to facilitate migrant workers and labourers with means of transport. Therefore, Sood's initiative has been garnering a lot of appreciation and applause from his contemporaries as well as fans on social media. After turning a superhero in a lot of fan artworks, one sand artist fan of the actor has paid tribute to him for his good deeds with his sand art.

Fan salutes his 'Real Hero' Sonu Sood with a sand art sculpture

Sonu Sood has undeniably become the beacon light of migrant workers amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Sood has taken up the responsibility of making sure that the majority of migrants reach home safe and sound. Therefore, a sand artist decided to pay his tribute to Sood by creating a grand sculpture of the Simmba actor with sand which read, "Salute Real Hero". Have a look:

Soon after the tweet started making rounds on the internet, Sonu Sood himself retweeted the photograph and expressed his gratitude. Earlier this month, the celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also surprised the actor as he named one of his dishes after Sonu Sood's hometown, Moga, to salute him for all the COVID-19 relief work that he has been carrying out for almost a month now. A lot of fans are also coming up with creative ways of thanking the Simmba actor with their artworks. A renowned cartoonist Satish Acharya also recently shared an illustration wherein a cartoon of Sonu Sood is seeing carrying migrants on his back which says, "Paidal Kyon Jaaoge Dost? (why would you go walking friend?)" Check it out below:

However, Sonu Sood has not only been constantly facilitating migrants with transportation but also donated 1500 PPE kits to paramedics across the state of Punjab. In addition to this, the actor also made his hotel, situated in Mumbai, available for the accommodation of the healthcare workers.

