Sonu Sood takes responsibility of offering employment to 250 people in Bihar

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's act of kindness is receiving love and appreciation from all across. The actor who has been running errands to help the people in need recently promised to help the people who are affected by the floods in Bihar. One of the users on Twitter expressed their grief of losing their jobs due to the lockdown and the floods in Bihar and south the help of the actor.

Sonu Sood extends help to people in Bihar

The user shared several picture of the ongoing conditions in their village and wrote that approximately 200-250 boys and girls are in an urgent need of a job. The user further asked the actor to help them in this time of crisis so that people can start earning a living in the village. After hearing their plea, the actor who was shocked to see the condition of their village due to the flood, promised to provide employment to all the 250 people. The actor further revealed that by the end of September, these 250 people will be working in a good company.

@SonuSood सर, हम बिहार में बाढ़ और लॉकडाउन से बहुत तकलीफ में हैं। यहां 200-250 लड़के लड़कियों को नौकरी की अर्जेंट ज़रुरत है। आप प्लीज हमारी मदद कीजिये और नौकरी दिलवाइये। घर में कुछ आमदनी होगी तो ही परिवार चलेगा। आपसे से बहुत उम्मीद है। हमारा पूरा गाँव आपका आभारी रहेगा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NZ820GZJBr — Lavkush Singh (@lavkushpatrakar) September 6, 2020

आपके गाँव की बाढ की हालत देख कर दुःख हुआ। आप सब से यह वादा है कि इन 250 परिवारों के रोज़गार की ज़िम्मेदारी मेरी।

यह सब लड़के लड़कियाँ इस महीने किसी अच्छी कम्पनी में रोज़गार करेंगे।

कह दीजिए .. तय्यारी रखें। @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/HUUaDIZbqi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 6, 2020

Apart from this, sometime back, Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the condition of the 350 families of boatmen in Varanasi who are unable to earn due to the current rise in the water level in the Ganga river, Sonu offered his help by delivering ration to the boatmen in Varanasi and their families. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sood's associate Neeti Goel had contacted Upadhyay and assured him that all these 350 families will receive ration kits within an hour where each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other rations. Here is the tweet that the Varanasi activist shared after these boatmen families received the food package.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Happy New Year actor who was last seen in the much-loved movie, Simmba, starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. His upcoming movies includes like Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

