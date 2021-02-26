Sonu Sood Reacts To A Picture Hailing Him On The Rear Windshield Of A Cab; View Post

Actor Sonu Sood is creating an impact with all his humanitarian deeds and has long been recognized by people all across India for this. On Friday, the actor shared a photo from a social media user where a cab has a graphic poster of the actor pasted on the rear windshield. The poster says, "Real Life Hero Sonu Sood". Take a look at the picture here.

In the actor's latest efforts for a humanitarian cause, Sonu Sood pledged to tackle the water scarcity problem in a Jhansi village by installing handpumps. The actor took to Twitter and addressed the issue head-on by extending his help to the Jhansi village folks who were dealing with food and power scarcity apart from the lack of water. Sonu Sood responded to the user who shared the video and said, "Water scarcity is over from now on. Getting some hand pumps installed in your village. If I ever come there, make sure you offer me water." Take a look at the video here.

The actor has also become an entrepreneur by launching his own dhaba and 'nimbu paani' venture. On recent Instagram posts, the actor is seen making a lemonade. While in the process of making the lemonade, Sood announced that his shop will be named 'Sonu's Nimbu Paani'. He further promoted his own lemonade to his fans and asked them to try it whenever they get the chance. Take a look at the video here.

Sonu Sood's humanitarian works and recognition

Earlier, Sonu Sood was engaged in helping a family of a 45-year-old man who had lost his life due to the recent Uttarkhand glacier avalanche that resulted in many casualties. Sood has reportedly also helped many families in distress during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as helping stranded Indian passengers in parts of the world by arranging chartered flights for them to return home safely. His noble deeds as well as his support for various humanitarian causes have earned public acclaim, with a few institutions also being named after him. In September last year, the Dabangg actor was awarded the prestigious "SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award" by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood on the work front

Sonu Sood recently announced his next film titled Kisaan directed by E Niwas and produced by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie will focus on the farmers' struggles amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in India. He will also star in the upcoming Telugu film Acharya alongside actor Chiranjeevi. Sood will also be seen in Prithviraj, to be released this November on Diwali.

