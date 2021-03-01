Sonu Sood's Son Ayaan Adopts A Stray And Names Him 'Naruto'; Fans Laud His Gesture

Sonu Sood took Instagram on Monday, March 01, 2021, to share a sweet heartwarming post revealing that his son Ayaan Sood recently adopted a stray dog. The actor went on to share a picture of them and also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Sonu Sood shared a sweet picture of him and his son posing with their new pet. In the picture, Sood can be seen giving a kiss on his son’s head as he is very proud of him, while Sonu Sood's son is holding his new pet in his arms and is adorably staring at it.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note that revealed details about the same. He wrote, “My son decided to adopt this stray puppy who was all alone on the streets of Alibaug, meet Naruto ðŸ¶• @lil_naruto_puppy @ayaansood23”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sonu Sood Reacts To A Picture Hailing Him On The Rear Windshield Of A Cab; View Post

As soon as Sonu Sood shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users could not stop gushing at Ayaan’s kind gesture, while some were all gaga over the adorable picture. One of the users wrote, “oh wow, this is great. Like father, like son”, while the other one wrote, “love this picture! It literally speaks a thousand words”. Some of the users also commented with hearts, fire, love and happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Sonu Sood Gets Message From Villagers After His Help For Water Scarcity; Madhavan Reacts

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, and more on his social media handle giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared another picture where he can be seen chilling on his balcony. In the picture, Sonu Sood can be seen balancing on the railing and is striking a pose. He is seen donning a black t-shirt and black shorts. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sonu Sood Earns Blessings After He Donates E-rickshaws To The Needy In Hometown Moga

Also read | After Sonu Sood Da Dhaba, Actor Is Gearing Up To Launch 'Sonu's Nimbu Paani'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.