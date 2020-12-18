Sonu Sood’s Son Eshaan Sood Shells Out Fitness Goals Doing Pull Ups; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s son Eshaan Sood has been working hard for his fitness. He keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself doing exercise and yoga on different social media platforms. Recently, he created a clip of himself doing pull-ups, while his trailer would hit in his gut for abs workout. So, we have mentioned everything about Eshaan Sood’s fitness videos that you must check out right away. Watch video:

Eshaan Sood shells out fitness goals with his pull-ups

Sonu Sood’s son Eshaan Sood has been shelling out fitness goals for his fans and followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. He took to Instagram and shared a video of himself doing pull-ups through his official handle on December 17, 2020, Thursday. It features Eshaan Sood doing pull-ups as his trailer would hit him in the gut. He is visible working on his abs in the video.

Sood has donned a pair of track pants while working out bare-bodied, flaunting his chiselled muscles. He has teamed them with white sports shoes. Meanwhile, in the background of the video, Sonu Sood’s son has added Invincible song by Pop Smoke.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Eshaan Sood did not describe his workout. But he tagged the official handle of the gym he was exercising in, Q Cage Fit. Check out Eshaan Sood's fitness videos on the video-sharing platform below:

Also read: Sonu Sood Won't Do 'villain Roles', Says 'I'm Being Offered Many Good Roles'

Also read: Kirti Kulhari A Happy Child As She Takes A Ride With Little Baby Zoe; Watch Video

Responses to Eshaan Sood's fitness videos

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Eshaan Sood garnered more than 6270 likes, 130 comments, and over 4,48, 000 views in the Reel section of Instagram. Numerous fans and followers of Sonu Sood’s son have shared their response to the video. They have appreciated his hard work and cheered him to up his level.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Sonu Sood, Yogesh Bhateja, and Luv S Sinha also took to the comment section and lauded him with a series of emoticons such as muscles, fire, 100 per cent, and hearts, to name a few. Here are some of the responses you must check out right away:

Also read: Sonu Sood Launches Initiative To Gift E-rickshaws To Underprivileged

Also read: Karwa Chauth Quotes For Husband To Wish Them On The Auspicious Occasion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.