After Sonu Sood Da Dhaba, Actor Is Gearing Up To Launch 'Sonu's Nimbu Paani'; Watch

Sonu Sood has been delighting his fans on social media by sharing fun and quirky videos of him showcasing some of his amazing skills. The actor recently posted yet another video clip in which he illustrates the process of making lemonade from home-grown lemons and even mentioned how it was beneficial. All the fans loved Sonu Sood’s video and within a few minutes, his post was flooded with hearts and adorable compliments. Take a look at Sonu Sood’s Instagram video and see what the actor shared.

Sonu Sood’s Instagram update showcasing his nimbu paani time

Sonu Sood recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this cute video clip in which he can be seen making a lemonade. In the video, he addressed his fans and stated that they might have had a lot of lemonade in their lives but when one makes it at home, it is best for them. He then showed how he grows lemons at home and then plucks a couple of them to demonstrate how to make lemonade. While cutting the lemon and squeezing it in a glass, he stated that soon he will be opening his shop named Sonu’s nimbu paani. He then continued squeezing the lemons in the glass and stated how juicy they were and then added water to it. In the end, he mentioned that whenever anyone wanted to have lemonade, Sonu’s lemonade was the best one.

He then captioned his post as ‘Nimbu Paani Time’ and the moment his fans watched Sonu Sood’s video, they were all awestruck by the simplicity of the actor and the adorable way through which he taught his fans how to make lemonade at home with home-grown lemons. Many of the fans took to Sonu Sood’s Instagram post and added heart and fire symbols to depict how much they loved his video clip while many others kept praising him for all the good deeds he had been doing for the benefit of the underprivileged. Have a look at some of the fan reactions to Sonu Sood’s Instagram post and see how they showered love on the actor’s video.

Sonu Sood’s movies

Sonu Sood has managed to become an established actor over the years by essaying a variety of roles in his movies. Some of his iconic movies include Simmba, Paltan, Kung Fu Yoga, Julai, Dabangg, Singh is Kinng, Yuva, Arundhati, Dookudu, Vishnuvardhana, and many others.

