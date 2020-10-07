Anil Devgan Passes Away; Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, & Others Pay Tributes

Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan passed away at the age of 50. The news was shared by Ajay Devgn via a tweet that read, 'I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer.' [sic] Since then many celebrities have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the late actor. Take a look

Celebs pay tributes

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote down a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. She mentioned how it was a pleasure working with Anil Devgan. Take a look:

RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss.

I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being.

My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family. 🙏@ajaydevgn @itsKajolD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 6, 2020

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood responded to Ajay Devgn's tweet with a sweet message. Sonu added that Anil Devgan's death was very sad and that he had a very good soul. He also added that he was going to remember 'many fond memories' with the late actor.

RIP Anil bhai. . You were a great soul bhai , had so many fond memories with you during our Barbarian Gym days.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss. 🙏 https://t.co/fZv2wy0r82 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 6, 2020

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor also paid his respects to Anil Devgan. He mentioned that he hoped Anil's soul would rest in peace.

My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 6, 2020

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty also responded to Ajay Devgn's tweet. He shared his condolences with the Devgan family. Take a look:

RIP Anil ... heart felt condolences to the family — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 6, 2020

Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur mentioned on Twiter how saddened he was to hear the news. He also sent his love to the family. Take a look:

Really sorry to hear the news, Ajay. God bless his soul. Thoughts with you and your family. Please take care. Much love, 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 6, 2020

Gajraj Rao

Actor and artist Gajraj Rao was one of the many celebs to respond to the news of Anil Devgan passing away.

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) October 6, 2020

Anees Bazmee

Writer, producer and actor Anees Bazmee also took to Twitter to pay his respects to Anil Devgan. He mentioned that Anil will be missed by all. Take a look:

Heartfelt thoughts go out to you in this time of sorrow. Anil will be greatly missed, it was a pleasure working with him. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 6, 2020

Johnny Lever

Comedian and actor Johnny Lever also paid his tribute to Anil Devgan. He mentioned in his tweet that he was praying for the Devgan family. Take a look:

@ajaydevgn bhai, prayers and heartfelt condolences to you and your family. 🙏🏽 — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) October 6, 2020

Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Smart was one of the many celebs to respond to the sad news of Anil Devgan's death. He also added a small response to Ajay Devgn's tweet.

🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) October 6, 2020

Urmila Matondkar

Actor Urmila Matondkar also took to Twitter to respond to the sad news of Anil Devgan's death. She wrote a short note on the social media platform. Take a look:

So sorry to hear..RIP Anil. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 6, 2020

Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria added a small wish for the late actor on Twitter. Like many, he also responded with joined hands emoji. Take a look:

RIP 🙏 — milan luthria (@milanluthria) October 6, 2020

Ashwin Mushran

Actor Ashwin Mushran added a heartfelt post on Twitter. He mentioned how he was truly sorry to hear the news. Take a look:

Sorry to hear this Ajay. Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) October 6, 2020

Himansh Kohli

Actor Himansh Kohli recently responded to the news of Anil Devgan's death on Twitter. He mentioned that he would pray for Anil's soul. Take a look at his tweet:

Prayers for the departed soul Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) October 6, 2020

Kunal Kohli

Director Kunal Kohli responded in a similar manner. He also extended his heartfelt tribute. Take a look:

Condolences. God bless his soul. Prayers & strength to you & the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 6, 2020

Dabboo Ratnani

Celeb photographer Dabboo Ratnani was also very saddened by the news. He sent his condolences to the family. Take a look:

Siddharth P Malhotra

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra extended his wishes to the family. Take a look:

Heartfelt condolences sir to u and everyone in the family 🙏 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) October 6, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra and Sonu Sood's Instagram and Ajay Devgn's Twitter

