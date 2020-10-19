Sonu Sood Salutes Mumbai Traffic Police For Keeping City Moving On A 'manic Monday'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has truly emerged as a real-life hero amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently penned a post while saluting the spirit of Mumbai’s traffic police force for working tirelessly on a “manic Monday.” The actor praised their efforts and wrote that he was impressed by the way Mumbai traffic police are working hard to ensure there is a smooth movement of traffic on roads.

Sonu Sood salutes work by Mumbai traffic police force

He further wrote that even though there is no special occasion, yet the police are working clockwork on a fresh Monday morning. At last, he concluded the post and wrote, “a heartfelt salute to the Mumbai Traffic Police Force.” Sonu Sod’s act of kindness and beautiful gestures towards the needy people have garnered his love and appreciation from all across. The actor who is running errands to help people has been termed as the “messiah” for the migrant while a “superhero” for the youth.

It’s not a day earmarked for them. Or any special occasion. But, seeing Mumbai city move like clockwork on a manic Monday, I give a heartfelt salute to the Mumbai Traffic Police Force🙏@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 19, 2020

This is not the first time that the actor has lauded the efforts of the police for performing their duties so accurately. He even donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra police personnel amid the pandemic. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh who was overwhelmed by the work done by Sonu Sood had then taken to Twitter to share thank the actor for his gesture. He shared a picture of the two of them posing for the camera by maintaining social distancing, and tweeted, “I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel.” He also shared another picture that showed the two of them sitting far apart from each other during a meeting. Hearing the words of encouragement and appreciation, Sonu had replied to the Home Minister and wrote, “Truly honoured by your kind words Sir! My police brothers & sisters are our real heroes & this is the least that I can do for the commendable work which they have been doing. Jai Hind #OurRealHeroes @DGPMaharashtra.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood Dia Mirza has partnered with Niti Aayog, United Nations India, and Discovery for the three-part series, which will share the stories of 12 COVID warriors. Dia and Sonu will be hosting the show which will talk about the exemplary work done by the COVID-19 warriors towards the nation and people.

