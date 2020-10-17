Sonu Sood receives a beautiful gift from a fan on the shooting set in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s act of kindness and gesture towards the needy have been the highlight during the lockdown. Even now, the actor is doing every possible thing and running errands to reach out to people. In return for his philanthropy, the Happy New Year actor recently received a beautiful gift from his fans who arrived at his shooting set in Hyderabad and gifted him with a surprise.

Sonu Sood receives a gift from a fan on the sets

One of his fans Sameer Khan shared pictures of his meeting with Sonu Sood on Twitter where he can be seen presenting the actor with his framed picture along with Mahatma Gandhi. Apart from Sameer, he can be seen posing with his bunch of friends who came all the way from Nellore to the shooting sets just to meet the actor and present him with the beautiful gift. While captioning the post, Sameer sang praises of Sonu’s exemplary work and wrote that he met the “Golden heart person” of this world and also called him “hero of the nation.”

Meanwhile, Sonu who was awestruck by the kind gesture of his fans thanked them on Twitter and wrote, “Thank u, bro, for traveling all the way from Nellore.”

Today we met with the Golden heart person of this world hero of the nation Mr sonu soud saab and presented painting thankq sonu bhai ❤ ♥ and love u always 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WDV4OX8m7E — sameer khan P (@sameer19937473) October 17, 2020

Thank u bro for travelling all the way from Nellore. https://t.co/KTqEozZgQo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 17, 2020

Sonu Sood is getting appreciated for the work he is doing in the wake of the COVID-19 from people all across. Joining the league of Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, and others, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was recently conferred by United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) with the SDG special Humanitarian award for selflessly extending a helping hand and sending home lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children, and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood received this prestigious award.

Apart from this, Sonu received blessings from the students after he collaborated with Schoolifyme.com to provide IAS students with scholarships. He made the announcement on the thirteen death anniversary of his mother, Saroj Sood, who had been a constant believer in the power of education. Professor Saroj Sood, who used to teach students who could not afford their education. Speaking about the initiative, Sonu said that he has always been a “big supporter” of the right to education. He mentioned that he feels it is the “most important gift” one can give to others.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

