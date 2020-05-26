Sonu Sood's Fan Wants To Reunite With His Girlfriend, Actor Says 'Kuch Din Dur Rehke Dekh'

Sonu Sood has turned to be a knight in shining armour for many helpless citizens and migrants who have been stuck away from their families during the lockdown. The actor is getting loads of appreciation for his work of sending people back to their homes. Sonu was recently asked by a fan to reunite him with his girlfriend, and the actor had the perfect response for him.

Sonu Sood's witty response

Sonu Sood's Twitter feed is packed with people asking him to help them reach their homes. Amidst these, a fan joked with Sonu and tweeted to him asking Sood to let him meet his girlfriend and that he would have to go to Bihar for that. Sonu shared that tweet on his Twitter feed and responded in Hindi, "Thode din door rehke dekhle bhai, sacche pyaar ki pariksha bhi ho jayegi" (Try and stay away from each other for some days, it will also prove to be the test of true love). Here is the tweet:

The tweet was flooded with fans and followers of Sonu Sood exclaiming their thoughts about his answer. They appreciated Sonu for his wit. One fan wrote in Hindi that it seems that people's expectations from Sonu Sood are soaring the skies. Another fan wrote in Hindi that his response was very funny and that if someone is blessed with wit, it should be like the one Sood has. A fan shared a photoshopped picture of Sonu Sood walking in the middle as famous superheroes like Batman, Ironman and Superman are bowing towards him:

क्या खूब कहा है सोनू सर 🤣😂😂



हाजिर जवाबी हो तो आपके जैसा — 🇮🇳भवानी सिंह TPN 🚩 (@Real_Bannaji) May 26, 2020

Sonu Sood has been helping with the migrant crisis since the time the lockdown has started. Many of those who reached home because of Sonu's help tweet and thank the actor. Recently, a fan named Aman shared that he was able to reach Lucknow because of Sonu. He said that he has never seen a nicer person in his life. Sonu Sood responded to this saying that he is very happy that Aman has reached home. He also added that he will only have a cup of tea in return:

I am so happy you reached your home Aman. चाय उधार रही भाई ❣️ https://t.co/kmZkjtTWoI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

Sonu Sood news

Sonu Sood has launched a helpline to arrange for buses for all those who are stuck in Mumbai and are trying to go back to their homes. Sonu wrote that people must contact the given number and give details like where they are, how many people want to go and where they want to travel to. Sonu Sood's helpline number is 18001213711.

मेरे प्यारे श्रमिक भाइयों और बहनों. अगर आप मुंबई में है और अपने घर जाना चाहते हैं तो कृपया इस नंबर पर कॉल करें

18001213711

और बताएं आप कितने लोग हैं, कहाँ हैं अभी, और कहां जाना चाहते हैं. मैं और मेरी टीम जो भी मदद कर पाएंगे हम जरूर करेंगे. pic.twitter.com/Gik2eSCiQZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2020

