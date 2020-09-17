Sonu Sood Shares Throwback Pic Of His Ripped Body, Fans Call Him 'living Legend'

Sonu Sood recently entertained his fans with a throwback picture. On September 16, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a shirtless picture of his perfectly ripped body. Posing with a heavy tyre, Sonu Sood accessorised his look rough look with aviators sunglasses. His caption simply read as '#throwback'. Fans went gaga over Sonu Sood's shirtless picture, showing off his well-built body. Take a look at Sonu Sood's Instagram post & check out the fans' reactions.

Sonu Sood's #throwback picture

Also Read | Fan requests Sonu Sood for a BJP ticket to contest Bihar elections; actor reacts

Fans call him 'real hero'

Within hours of posting, Sonu Sood's photo received over 860k likes and 6000 plus comments. Sonu Sood's son Ehsaan Sood reacted by dropping flexed biceps emoji in the comment section. One of the Instagram followers also called him a 'living legend'. A fan commented, "Hatsoff to real hero ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³... Always found him as Villain in Movies ðŸ˜¶ But in real life, He is the one HERO". Another netizen wrote, "man with the big guns and a huge heart @sonu_sood". Take a look at some more comments below.

Image Credits - Sonu Sood Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Sonu Sood arranges fifth flight from Philippines, says 'Time to have tea with family'

Sonu Sood's workout regime

During the lockdown, Sonu Sood gave his fans a sneak-peek into his workout session with son Ehsaan Sood. In this video, the father-son pair can be seen doing pushups together but with a twist. The younger Sood can be seen doing pushups on his father, Sonu Sood’s back. They both coordinated their steps. Sonu Sood captioned the picture as, “Twinning”. Check out the video below.

Also Read | Sonu Sood promises to help a person with his father's gallbladder surgery

In past, Sonu Sood had shared a picture of him helping his son Ehsaan working out inside his house. The actor even called the post to be their “Quarantine Gym Session”. It is well-known that Sonu Sood is a fitness enthusiast and even his son, Eshaan Sood is following his footsteps. In this Instagram picture, the father-son duo can be seen showing off their well-built body and some gyming skills. Take a look at the picture below.

Also Read | Sonu Sood launches scholarship program for underprivileged students in late mother's name

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.