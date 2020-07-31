Sonu Sood Shares Throwback Pic From 1997, Says He 'dared To Become An Actor'

Sonu Sood, who has been making the headlines for various reasons amidst the lockdown, recently shared a photo of his from 1997 on his Instagram handle. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sonu Sood shares throwback pic with a hilarious caption

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, actor Sonu Sood took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured himself. It is a throwback photo and features a lean Sonu Sood. The actor captioned the photo saying that he 'dared' to become an actor. He wrote, “...and I dared to become an actor. #1997”. Here is the post by Sonu Sood:

In the photo, fans can see that Sonu Sood is wearing a denim jacket which is not buttoned. Sood is also wearing a pair of denim pants. An hour after the posting of this photo, Farah Khan Kunder took to her social media handle and commented on this photo. In the comment section, Khan Kunder wrote, “Lean & HUNGRY look”.

Sood has been helping a lot of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has helped thousands of immigrant workers by providing them with means of transport and food. The actor has also helped celebrities amid the lockdown who are having a tough time. Recently, Anupam Shyam and his family were going through a tough time as the actor was shifted to the ICU of a Goregaon-based hospital in Mumbai. He was battling a kidney infection while his family sought financial aid.

CINTAA, also known as Cine and TV Artistes' Association, came forward and asked people to help the Bollywood actor. On July 29, 2020, Sood took to his official social media handle and said that he is 'in touch with them', referring to Anupam Shyam's family. Sood shared a Twitter post by S Ramachandran, who has been actively trying to support the veteran actor and his family. Here is the official social media post by Sonu Sood:

In touch with themðŸ™ https://t.co/yedW7S7erW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

