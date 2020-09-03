Sonu Sood Reveals Farah Khan's Superpower In His Latest Interview, Read More

Ever since the lockdown started, Sonu Sood has been in the headlines. Be it helping the needy or making sure that people like migrant workers reach their homes safely, Sonu Sood has been doing it all. The actor recently gave an interview to Neha Dhupia for her podcast #NoFilterNeha. In the interview, the actor revealed the superpowers of Bollywood director Farah Khan. Here is a look at what Sonu Sood had to say about Farah Khan in Neha Dhupia’s latest podcast episode.

Sonu Sood reveals Farah Khan's superpower in Neha Dhupia's latest interview

The host Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a short video from her latest Sonu Sood’s interview. In the interview, Neha Dhupia asked Sonu Sood what Farah Khan's superpower is. Sonu Sood revealed that Farah Khan’s voice is such that she does not need a mike to scold someone. He also added that her voice is so loud that even if she shouts or hurls an abuse at someone from Mumbai, it can be heard even in Punjab.

Both Neha Dhupia and Sonu Sood had a good laugh on this and Neha Dhupia also said mentioned “That’s a great one” Here is a look at Neha Dhupia’s latest Sonu Sood’s interview.

Sonu Sood's interview

Farah Khan and Sonu Sood offer help to braveheart

Farah Khan and Sonu Sood are known to be very good friends. The duo recently offered help to a braveheart Naveed Duste who lost his leg while saving the lives of 30 people. Both of them offered financial help in his treatment. Farah Khan called up Naveed Duste’s brother in law Parvez Kauchali and assured him of help.

The actor has been helping people all over India during the lockdown in whichever way possible. His good deeds are also being appreciated by the people of India.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in the movie Simmba. The movie helmed by Rohit Shetty featured Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Sonu Sood had played the antagonist in the movie. It follows the story of a corrupt police officer who gets on the righteous path after a tragedy strikes people close to him.

