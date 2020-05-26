Vikas Khanna hits 7-million meal milestone; shares anecdote on naming dish after Sonu Sood

Two celebrity names have been making headlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu Sood and Vikas Khanna have been at the forefront of helping the needy on the ground. While the Michelin-Star Chef has delivered food across the country, though he is in the USA, while the actor has been helping the migrants and other stranded persons go back home. The duo got connected recently when the chef hailed the efforts of the Dabangg star and named a dish in honour of him.

Vikas Khanna had named a dish as ‘Moga’, from Sonu’s birthplace in Punjab. Vikas recently shared how his friend’s father was ‘mad’ at him for naming the dish as Moga. The star chef revealed that his friend’s father wanted that the dish should’ve been named ‘Amritsar’.

He shared how Sonu was able to carry out his good deeds because of the blessings from Amritsar. “Sonu is able to do so much good because of blessings from Amritsar,” the ‘Uncle Ji’ said, as Vikas shared a photo from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Here’s the post

My friend’s father is mad at me that I named the dish MOGA for @SonuSood

Beloved Uncle ji claims that dish should be named, “Amritsar”

Here is the reason...

“Sonu is able to do so much good because of blessings from Amritsar”

😂❤️🙏🏼👍😐 pic.twitter.com/Xt6mVpmc1h — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 25, 2020

Earlier he had shared a photo of the dish, which he described as ‘Tandoori Masala Salmon-English Cucumber Salad-Coconut Garlic Foam’ as ‘Moga’ to hail his ‘dear friend’ for #GettingFamiliesHome.

Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna has hit the 7-million meal milestone, as he delivered dry ration and other essentials to over 75 cities in the country. The Michelin Star chef achieved the milestone on a day he arranged deliveries to old-age homes, orphanages and leprosy centres, to 35 fuel stations in UP/Maharahtra and meals in NCR and Mumbai. He dedicated his 7 million meal milestone to Chef Jose Andres.

After arranging the ‘largest Eid feast’ in Mumbai, he also plans to host a similar feast in Delhi.

Update 26th.

1. Today crossing 7 Million Meals

2.Deliveries to Old-Age homes, orphanages n leprosy centres.

3. 35 FuelStations to FoodStations in UP/MH

3. Meals in NCR/Mumbai served with @DrinkShunya

4. Planning our biggest event in Delhi supporting Farmers and benefitting. pic.twitter.com/1eMhRfbHuy — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 26, 2020

By today noon, we will reach a milestone of 7 Million Meals (cooked and dry rations combined)

This 7th Million Meal today is dedicated to my Hero/Mentor/Friend/Inspiration @chefjoseandres @WCKitchen

A chef who singled handedly fed the World. #ChefsForWorld pic.twitter.com/rFNsMXgBKh — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 26, 2020

7 Million+ Meals.

❤️🇮🇳🙏🏼

GN. — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 26, 2020

