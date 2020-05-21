Sonu Sood Turns Superhero In A Fan Artwork For Helping Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak across India, a lot of migrant workers are stuck in various parts of the country, finding it extremely difficult to cope with the daunting impacts of the novel virus on their livelihood. With the majority of them struggling to go back home, Sonu Sood became the beacon light of these migrant workers as he took up the responsibility of facilitating them with means of transportation to make sure that they reach their respective homes safe and sound. While Sood has been busy figuring out ways with helping migrants reach home, the Simmba actor recently woke up to two surprises this morning for his active efforts amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The Bollywood hunk, Sonu Sood has taken over the responsibility of helping migrant workers with transportation facilities ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Sood has been organising bus services for various migrants who were heading to Gulbarga, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Therefore, to laud his efforts amid such an unprecedented situation, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna named one of his dishes after Sonu Sood's hometown, Moga, to thank him for all the COVID-19 relief work that he has been carrying out.

Recently, to appreciate his efforts, one of Sonu Sood's fans depicted him as a superhero in an artwork. Sood is seen as a caped hero who is pushing a bus full of travellers in the illustration. The Dabangg actor retweeted the fan artwork and appreciated his kind gesture as he wrote,

"You are tooooo kind brother. What I did is not an iota of what they did. I am just doing what my heart said and I promise this was the most special feeling I ever had.Our migrant brothers and sisters are the heartbeat of our country. We will make them reach their homes safely"

Check out Sonu Sood's tweet below:

You are tooooo kind brother🙏. What I did is not an iota of what they did. I am just doing what my heart said and I promise this was the most special feeling I ever had.Our migrant brothers and sisters are the heartbeat of our country. We will make them reach their homes safely❣️ https://t.co/z4U0M9PMlI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 21, 2020

In addition to facilitating migrants with transportation facilities, Sonu Sood also donated over 1500 PPE kits to the healthcare workers across Punjab. Sood also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the paramedics. Furthermore, the Happy New Year actor also fed thousands of underprivileged people in Bhiwandi with a meal during the month of Ramazan.

