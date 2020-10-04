Sonu Sood Was Part Of These South Indian Movies That Became Blockbusters Upon Release

Sonu Sood is one of the most popular, celebrated, and critically acclaimed actor in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Punjabi movie industries. The actor has been acknowledged with many awards for his great performances in both positive and negative shades. Sonu Sood’s work in the Bollywood industry is known by many and has also been greatly appreciated. But, here are some of the great South Indian blockbuster movies where Sonu Sood has played a significant character.

Sonu Sood’s South Indian blockbusters

Chandramukhi (2005)

Chandramukhi is a Tamil language horror comedy movie, written and directed by P Vasu. The movie cast Sonu Sood, Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu, Nayanthara, Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, Vinaya Prasad, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth, Malavika, and K. R. Vijaya as the lead characters. The movie was a remake of the Kannada movie Apthamitra (2004), that itself was a remake of the Malayalam language movie, Manichitrathazhu (1993).

The movie became a major box office success and even won five Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Film Fans' Association Awards and two Filmfare Awards. Sonu Sood was cast to play the character of Oomaiyan in the movie.

Arundhati (2009)

Arundhati is a Telugu language fantasy drama movie, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. The movie cast Sonu Sood, Anushka Shetty, Arjan Bajwa, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Bhanu Chander, and Subhashini as the lead characters. The movie was a huge commercial success and went on to become highest-grossing Telugu film of that year. Sonu Sood was cast to play the character of Pasupathi in the movie.

Dookudu: Daring and Dashing (2011)

Dookudu: Daring and Dashing is a Telugu language action comedy movie, directed by Srinu Vaitla. The movie cast Sonu Sood, Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, M. S. Narayana, Adithya Menon, Sonia Deepti, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Chandra Mohan, Rajiv Kanakala, Ravi Prakash, Brahmaji, Supreeth, Subbaraju, Ajay, Vennela Kishore, Suman, and Naga Babu to play the lead characters.

The movie reportedly earned ₹619 million in its lifetime making it the highest grosser of Telugu cinema, at the time. The movie even won seven Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards, eight SIIMA Awards and eight CineMAA Awards. Sonu Sood was cast to play the character of Nayak in the movie.

Sakthi (2011)

Sakthi is a Telugu language fantasy action movie, directed by Meher Ramesh. The movie cast Sonu Sood, Jr NTR, Ileana D'Cruz, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bedi, Ali, and Brahmanandam as the lead characters. The movie opened on more than 700 screens worldwide, receiving mixed reviews from critics. Sonu Sood was cast to play the character of Mukthar in the movie.

Julayi (2012)

Julayi is a Telugu language action comedy movie, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie cast Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Ileana D'Cruz, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji as the lead characters. The movie gained positive reviews and was a hit at the box-office. The movie has garnered the Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film. Sonu Sood was cast to play the character of Bittu in the movie.

