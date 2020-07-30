Sonu Sood's Birthday: Farah Khan Wishes Her 'brother', Genelia Calls Him An 'inspiration'

Actor Sonu Sood turns a year older on July 30. On his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media from fans and celebrities. Here's a look at how Farah Khan Kunder, Genelia Deshmukh, Esha Gupta, Maniesh Paul, among others, wished Sonu Sood on his birthday.

Farah Khan Kunder

Farah Khan posted a picture with Sonu and wished her friend and brother on his special day. Farah wrote, "Doing extraordinary deeds in the Simplest of manner. Love you. May u keep making us proud." Farah also posted a picture of Sonu on her Instagram story and penned a quirky caption.

Genelia Deshmukh

On Sonu Sood's birthday, Genelia Deshmukh thanked God for people like him. She called Sonu an inspiration to her and everyone. Genelia further wrote, "You made us believe that humanity still exists. All our best wishes to you. Happy birthday Sonu Sood."

Happy Birthday @SonuSood .. Thank God for people like you.. You have been an inspiration to us and made us believe that humanity still exits..

All our best wishes to you — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 30, 2020

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul took to his Twitter and penned a birthday wish for Sonu. He wrote, "Happy birthday to our very own superman." Maniesh also called Sood his 'Fellow Leo'. Take a look.

Happy birthday to our very own superman @SonuSood ...stay blessed my fellow leoðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) July 30, 2020

Esha Gupta

One Day: Justice Delivered actor Esha Gupta called Sonu Sood a 'true iron man'. She also called herself his fan and wished him all the love and happiness. She also called him a 'real hero' and added an emoji.

Happy happy birthday @SonuSood .. a true iron man, a real hero.. wish you all the love and happiness ðŸ™ðŸ½ love, your fan ðŸ’› — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 30, 2020

Nithin Sathya

Chennai 600028 II actor Nithya Sathya called Sonu Sood the 'living God' and extended his heartiest wishes on the latter's birthday. It is reported that Nithin Sathya and Sonu will be seen together in the upcoming film, Madha Gaja Raja. The action comedy film is written and directed by Sundar C.

Wishing the living god to many @SonuSood sir. Many many more happy returns of the day ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Nitinsathyaa (@Nitinsathyaa) July 30, 2020

Sonu Sood's birthday plans

Sonu Sood spoke to a leading news daily and revealed that for his 47th birthday, he has planned to organise medical camps across the country. Sood added that he expects around 50,000 people to attend the camps. Sonu also stated that he has been planning this for quite some time and also has been talking to a lot of doctors in UP, Punjab, Jharkhand and Orissa.

Meanwhile, Dabangg actor Sonu Sood worked tirelessly for the welfare of migrant labourers over the past three months. He also arranged charter flights for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for the last four months due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions. Moreover, recently Sood offered a job to a Hyderabad woman who was left unemployed during the pandemic.

