Sonu Sood's Deeds Hailed With Statue At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal; Actor Reacts To Gesture

Apart from devotion and the spirit of unity and happiness, a highlight of festive gatherings is some of the topical and relevant messages that sometimes come through. Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja pandals often made headlines for its themes that display social issues or a relevant topic being talked about. Apart from coronavirus and the lockdown incidents, this year even Sonu Sood’s charitable initiatives found a mention at a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal.

Sonu Sood's statue at Durga Puja pandal

As per ANI, the Prafulla Kanan Welfare Association in Kolkata set up Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at their Durga Puja pandal. The actor was seen dressed in a blue T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses, as he guided the migrant workers for their journeys. A bus, that became a symbol of his heroics while sending the migrants to different parts of the country, too was erected behind him.

Srinjay Dutta, member of Prafulla Kanan Welfare Association, stated their initiative was to be inspired from Sonu Sood to help people in need.

We have installed a statue of actor Sonu Sood so that people can take inspiration from him to help people in need: Srinjay Dutta, member of Prafulla Kanan Welfare Association, in Kolkata https://t.co/6ne3v3FAZF pic.twitter.com/VD8clsa6O9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Apart from Sonu Sood, another highlight of the lockdown, the sufferings of the migrants, as they headed to their respective cities, was displayed in the Durga Puja pandal as well.

West Bengal: A Durga puja committee has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee has also installed an idol of actor Sonu Sood to honour his service to the labourers during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/dTLlJyetdG — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The nation is currently enjoying the Navratri festivities, in worship of Goddess Durga, which apart from Druga Puja, includes Garba/Dandiya in parts of India, and other rituals that concludes with Dussehra or Dashami.

Sonu also reacted to the news, and termed it as his ‘biggest award.’

'Hero' Sonu Sood creates waves

Sonu Sood was termed as a ‘real hero’ as he started arranging buses to help migrant workers and others head back to their cities during the start of the lockdown. Starting with buses, as major transport services were shut, he also helped people travel through trains and flights later. Not just that, he arranged for the return of Indian students from countries like Kyrgyzstan and many others.

His endeavour was not restricted to migrants. Face shields to Maharashtra police, rehabiliation of dilapidated houses, mobile phones for students and funding of medical treatments for the underprivileged were some of the other initiatives. He has now started a job providing platform, a platform for scholarship for students, IAS exam training facility and a helpline number for medical needs.

