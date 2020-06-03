Sonu Sood Has THIS To Say To A Fan Who Worshipped Him After Reuniting With His Mother

Deemed as the Messiah of migrants, Sonu Sood has been extensively helping migrant workers and labourers reach home safe and sound by facilitating them with different modes of transport amid the Coronavirus crisis. In collaboration with his childhood friend and eminent restaurateur Neeti Goel, the Dabangg actor has started the 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative that is providing bus facilities for migrants from Mumbai to various parts of the country. In addition to providing bus facilities, Sonu Sood has gone a step ahead and also arranged a flight and train facilities for the needy.

Labelled as 'humble' by many, Sood continues to rescue migrants all over the country, putting his best foot forward. People who are touched by the Simmba actor's kind gesture have been finding several creative and unique ways to express their gratitude towards him.

From graphical artworks to sand art, fans did not hold back from appreciating Sonu Sood for being the beacon light of hundreds and thousands of migrants amid the pandemic. Recently, a man who reunited with his mother because of Sood's help shared a heartwarming video on Twitter wherein he is seen doing a 'puja' of Sonu Sood's photograph, in his honour.

A fan pays tribute to Sonu Sood by worshipping him after he reunites with his mother

Recently, a fan video went viral on Twitter wherein a man is seen worshipping Sonu Sood. In the tweet shared by him, Manish thanked Sood for his act of kindness as he finally reunited with his mother because of Sood's initiative that helps migrants reach home safely. Alongside sharing the heartwarming video, he also penned a Shayari in Hindi to express his gratitude to the Bollywood actor. Check out his tweet below:

Soon after the video went viral, Sonu Sood retweeted the video by accepting his gratitude along with a humble yet heartfelt message. Retweeting the video, Sood wrote, "अरे भाई ऐसा मत कर माँ से कहना मेरे लिए भी रोज़ दुआ माँग ले। सब सही हो जाएगा (Don’t do this, brother. Instead, ask your mother to bless me and pray for me)".

Sonu Sood's selfless ways of extending help fo the migrants have undeniably proven that not all superheroes wear capes, as some wear a mask. Not so long ago, a couple also named their son in Sood's honour.

