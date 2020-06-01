Sonu Sood Called As 'Indian Of The Year' For All The Social Work; Actor Reacts

Sonu Sood has emerged as the hero of the people ever since he started an initiative to send migrant labourers home during the lockdown. He recently also arranged trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as a part of this initiative. One of the many people to appreciate the work done by him is film critic Subhash K Jha who went on to label Sonu Sood as the Indian of the Year.

People all around the country have been appreciating the efforts that have been made by actor Sonu Sood in getting migrant labourers back home. A number of people have been tweeting to him, appreciating the kind of effort that he is putting into doing the right thing amid the lockdown. He has sent thousands of migrant workers home through buses and trains so far and has been aiming at a higher number every passing day.

One of the many people to speak up about his efforts has been Bollywood film critic Subhash K Jha. He wrote that according to him, Indian of the year is none other than actor Sonu Sood. He spoke about how most people just speak about helping the ones in need but Sonu Sood actually turned it into action. He also wrote towards the end of the tweet that he is very proud of Sonu Sood for his noble deeds.

Sonu Sood was overwhelmed by the name tag given to him by the film critic. He retweeted it and thanked him for the kind words that he had written. Sonu Sood wrote that such kind words from him inspire him to a whole new level. He sent out his love and gratitude for the praise that he received. The actor also wrote about the credit actually belonging to the migrant workers who have been suffering during the lockdown. He called them the true Indian of the year as he pointed out that these people courageously decided to walk back home to their loved ones when they felt they did not have another choice. He also wrote towards the end that he is not the one worthy of the tag. Have a look at the tweet and the reply to it here.

Sir.. these words of appreciation from you inspire me 🙏.. love u loads sir. I believe every migrant who courageously walked on foot back to his loved ones is a true INDIAN OF THE YEAR. .. not me ❣️🙏 https://t.co/F1zXWbaOD9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

