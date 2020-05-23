Sonu Sood Amused With A Meme About Him Helping Those Who Want To Go Home

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several celebrities have come forth to help with the migrant crisis overwhelming the country. Actor Sonu Sood is one of them. Sonu Sood is helping migrant workers return back to their native states and villages and has arranged a number of buses for the same. The Dabangg actor's gesture has touched hearts and been appreciated for his good deeds by fans. He recently shared a post on his Twitter that really burst him up and he could not stop laughing after watching one meme related to his work. Sonu Sood shared the meme along of his reaction through his Twitter account on Thursday.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Turns Superhero In A Fan Artwork For Helping Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Names A Dish After Sonu Sood's Native Place For His Charity Work

Twitter flooded with Sonu Sood memes

Twitter does not hold back from making memes in any situation - be it positive or negative, and Sonu Sood's gesture was also no exception. The actor recently saw a meme which a Twitter user shared about how Sonu is always ready to assist anyone wanting to go back home. The meme features an image of Alia Bhatt from her movie Raazi. The picture showed how Alia breaks down crying, begging to go back to her home. She says, “Mujhe ghar jaana hai” in the scene. The second image is Sonu’s face placed over Pankaj Tripathi’s from a scene in Mirzapur. “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye”. This certainly got the Dabangg star laughing. Along with him, a number of his fans have also liked the meme. They have been expressing their views about the meme through their respective social media accounts. Here are some of those fan reactions.

You are doing a tremendous job , you was never my favorite but I always liked your work but this time you really made me your fan sir🙏🙏🙏😍 — Vikram Singh chauhan (@thechauhanji007) May 21, 2020

Haha epic 😂😂😂😂 — Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) May 21, 2020

He is such a nice person neee — mohammed mustafa (@m0hamed_mustafa) May 21, 2020

Also Read | A Look At Sonu Sood's Net Worth In Light Of His Exhaustive Efforts For Migrants

What's next for Sonu Sood?

On the professional front, Sonu Sood is prepping up for his upcoming historical drama, Prithviraj. Prithviraj is scheduled to release in November 2020 but there might be some push-backs due to the Coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed. The movie is going to be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films' banner. The movie will reportedly star Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Manav Vij and Ashutosh Rana. Prithiviraj's plot will revolve around the life of the Chahamana king, Prithviraj Chauhan which will be portrayed by Akshay Kumar along with Manushi Chhillar who will be playing the role of his wife, Samyukta.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Says He Will 'continue Sending Migrants Home' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | After Karnataka, Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For Migrant Workers Of UP Amid Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.