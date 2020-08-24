'Sooryavansham' Shooting Location: Did You Know Iconic Locations Were Turned Into Hotels?

Sooryavansham film released back in 1999 but has a cult status in Bollywood after almost 21 years of its release. The film which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the double role had an average run when it released, as per reports in IMDb, but later found its following due to the continuous showcasing of the film on SET MAX. The film is now counted amongst one of the most viewed family time cinema. Sooryavansham also starred late actress Soundarya who essayed the role of the wife of Heera Thakur also essayed by Amitabh in the film.

Sooryavansham shooting location

Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Balaram Palace in Gujarat and also in Hyderabad were the prime Sooryavansham shooting location. Apart from these places in India, the film was also shot in Sri Lanka. The iconic white ceramic house with the massive hall is in Palanpur, Gujarat which is now tuned into Balram Palace Resort. The place witnesses’ influx of tourism due to the popularization of location as it was a Sooryavansham shooting location in the past. According to reports in Dainik Bhaskar, the film is shot in Chitrasani village which is about two kilometres away from Palanpur National Highway No. 14. It is almost 160 kilometres from the metro city of Ahmedabad.

According to reports in Dainik Bhaskar, Balaram Palace was originally instituted as a hunting retreat for Lohani Nawab between the years 1922 to 1936. Apart from this, it was also shot in scenic locations in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The area is home to Lohagarh fort, an iconic monument established in the 18th century. Sooryavansham shooting location was a mix of all of the mentioned locations.

Watch:

Sooryavansham cast

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the titular role as well as the double role of father Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and son Heera Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh. Late actress Soundarya essayed the role of Radha Thakur. Jayasudha stepped into the shoes of Bhanu Pratap’s wife, Sharda Thakur and mother of Heera, Karan and Varun. Rachana Banerjee was Gauri also Heera’s former lover in Sooryavansham cast. Anupam Kher essayed the role of trusted and noble Dharmendra in Sooryavansham cast.

Sooryavansham plot synopsis

Sooryavansham plot synopsis is a bitter-sweet tale of a father and son’s reconcilement after a series of mishaps and accidents. The remake of a south film by the name, Lineage of the Sun God, was a multi-lingual film family drama as a key genre. In short Sooryavansham plot synopsis is that Bhanu Pratap Singh, a village head and a follower of everything noble detests his youngest son, Heera who lives as a servant and does not aim at any monetary success or fame. However, Radha Thakur falls for Heera and proposes marriage, which is opposed by Bhanu. Heera then lives away from his father but as per his father’s principles.

Watch behind the scenes

