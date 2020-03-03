Ranveer's 'akkha Public Ko Maalum Hai' Dialogue From 'Sooryavanshi' Triggers A Meme Fest

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action movie. It is jointly produced by Arun Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Sooryavanshi is another addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop movie universe. The plot of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer revolves around the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India.

Sooryavanshi will theatrically release on March 24, 2020. Recently, the trailer of the movie was released by the makers. Sooryavanshi trailer has triggered a meme fest on social media, especially around Ranveer Singh's dialogue, "Aakha public ko malum hai Kaun aane wala hai". The memes Ranveer Singh have taken social media by storm. Here is a compilation of Ranveer Singh memes that broke out after release of Sooryavanshi trailer:

when relatives leave the house...

remaining snacks in plate talking to each other#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/H4JYCMpVTl — Manish Lalwani (@promisingace) March 2, 2020

When most of the movie is already shown in the trailer #Sooryavanshi #Singham pic.twitter.com/RtTBrD8MNf — Mue_Stark (@muedray10) March 2, 2020

Me to Issacc Newton after watching the trailer #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/30feilSZ0O — John Wick (@Bhakt_Slayer_) March 2, 2020

