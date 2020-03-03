The Debate
Ranveer's 'akkha Public Ko Maalum Hai' Dialogue From 'Sooryavanshi' Triggers A Meme Fest

'Sooryavanshi' trailer released recently by the makers have triggered a meme fest. Here are some of the most entertaining memes featuring Ranveer Singh.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action movie. It is jointly produced by Arun Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Sooryavanshi is another addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop movie universe. The plot of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer revolves around the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India.

Sooryavanshi will theatrically release on March 24, 2020. Recently, the trailer of the movie was released by the makers. Sooryavanshi trailer has triggered a meme fest on social media, especially around Ranveer Singh's dialogue, "Aakha public ko malum hai Kaun aane wala hai". The memes Ranveer Singh have taken social media by storm. Here is a compilation of Ranveer Singh memes that broke out after release of Sooryavanshi trailer:

Watch the Sooryavanshi trailer here:

