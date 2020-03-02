Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Official Trailer Leaked Just Before Trailer Launch Event

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn starrer Sooryavanshi has been making too much noise ever since the makers announced its shoot. On Tuesday, the star-studded cast along with the team has gathered in Mumbai for the Sooryavanshi official trailer launch event. Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial has set the internet ablaze with the stars' electrifying entry. As per the latest reports, a little part of the Sooryavanshi official trailer was leaked online.

Sooryavanshi official trailer leaked a few minutes before its official launch?

According to reports, the leaked video gave fans a glimpse of Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn's heroic entry. The same report also says that some bits and parts of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn were also unveiled. Just from the few clips fans saw in the leaked part of the trailer, Sooryavanshi looked like it would be an all-time entertainer and is a sure-shot hit.

The leaked trailer has been reportedly deleted from social media with regards to copyright issues.

Meanwhile, the makers of Sooryavanshi have released on the official trailer on YouTube. Akshay Kumar's much-awaited trailer clip has hit 467K within 40 minutes of its release. Take a look at the Sooryavanshi official trailer here.

Here's how fans are reacting to the Sooryavanshi official trailer

Nice to see atleast #Sooryavashi #Singham or #Simmba nahi jagad rahe sath me terrorist ka safaya kar rahe he... Blockbuster loading 😍💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NLh33064Bf — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 2, 2020

Action ka baap 🔥 🔥



Love you sir pic.twitter.com/nvRvkcm1AD — Badass khiladi Rathore #MI (@DalsaAkkian) March 2, 2020

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from Sooryavanshi official trailer)

