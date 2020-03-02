'Sooryavanshi': Ranveer Singh Gets Sarcastic Applause From Akshay And Ajay For Being Late

Sooryavanshi film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The trailer launch event of the upcoming film was held on March 2, 2020. The event turned out to be hilarious to the onlookers as Ranveer Singh came in late for the event. The crew ended up clapping for him sarcastically making it worth a hearty laugh.

Sooryavanshi crew sarcastically claps for Ranveer Singh

The trailer launch event of the upcoming star-packed action film Sooryavanshi turned out to be immensely funny after actor Ranveer Singh came in late for the event.

In the video which was posted by YouTuber Aashish Chanchlani on his official Instagram handle, actor Ranveer Singh can be seen arriving 40 minutes late for the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. In the video, he is seen coming in and hugging director Rohit Shetty while the rest of the cast, including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn, can be seen sarcastically clapping for him as he arrives late.

Akshay Kumar also announces how Ranveer Singh might be the first junior actor to keep four of his seniors waiting. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, can be seen falling at Akshay Kumar, Karan Johan, and Ajay Devgn’s feet as he is extremely guilty. He also tries to give out an explanation as he says that metro work is what delayed his arrival. He also talks about hiding away in the washroom. Have a look at the fun video here.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an action drama film which is much-anticipated amongst the people. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. It has been written by Karan Johar and is expected to hit theatres on March 24, 2020. Have a look at the latest trailer of the film here.

