Star Cast Attends 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch, Here's How Much These Stars Are Worth

The trailer for Sooryavanshi was launched recently and the whole team of Sooryavanshi was in attendance. The film features a strong star cast of Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in this action-packed movie by Rohit Shetty. Here is a look at the team of Sooryavanshi’s net worth.

Akshay Kumar's net worth

There are very few actors in the world which are truly self-made. One such star is Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s net worth is approximately ₹1,870 Crore. He is one of the highest-paid actors of the film industry. Akshay will be seen playing the lead character of Veer Sooryavanshi in the movie Sooryavanshi.

Katrina Kaif's net worth

Katrina Kaif has an estimated net worth of about ₹288 Crores. She has played a lot of memorable characters over the years. Her primary source of income is acting in films and also brand endorsements. Apart from acting, she has also featured in many songs. Sheh recently launched her line of beauty products called Kay by Katrina. She will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty's net worth

Rohit Shetty is known for his action-packed films. His net worth is estimated to be around ₹248 Crores. He is the director of many popular films like Golmaal, Singham, Simmba, Chennai Express etc. His recent film, Sooryavanshi is making the headlines on the internet for quite some time now. The movie will release on March 24, 2020.

Ajay Devgn's net worth

Ajay Devgn is known in the film industry for his immense dialogue delivery and dedication to a role. Ajay Devgn’s net worth is around ₹275 Crore. His last film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in January and is still doing great at the box office. He will be seen reprising his role of Singham in Sooryavanshi.

Ranveer Singh's net worth

Ranveer Singh’s net worth is around ₹216 Crores. His earnings are mostly from his successful movie projects and brand endorsements. He is an accomplished award-winning young actor who likes to live his life lavishly and extravagantly. He will also be seen reprising his role as Sangram Bhalerao AKA Simmba in Sooryavanshi.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

