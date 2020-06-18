Sushant Singh Rajput’s Indonesian Fans Pay A Tribute To Him By Playing His Songs At A Park

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death came as a huge shock to his family, friends, and fans. He took his own life on June 14, 2020, by hanging. As the police conduct an investigation, the reason is reported to be the mental health issue that he was dealing with. Many actors from the Bollywood industry have expressed their shock and have said that they will miss him a lot. Sushant Singh Rajput was a very talented actor who made a huge name for himself all on his own. The actor was not only loved by the Indian audience but also had fans from all over the world. After hearing the sad news of his sudden demise, his Indonesian fans played songs from his movie in a park situated in the capital city of Jakarta, as a way to pay their tributes. Read ahead to know more-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Indonesian fans pay a tribute to him

A video from has been going viral on the internet that depicts that Sushant Singh Rajput’s Indonesian fans have been playing his songs on a huge screen near a park. Many people who are having their morning jog can be seen enjoying his soulful songs. In the video, the song being played is Kaun Tujhe from his critically acclaimed movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). The song features late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patni.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room.

The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

