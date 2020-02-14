Sophie Choudry's Bikini Collection Screams Perfection As She Nails Beach Holiday Looks

Bollywood actor Sophie Choudry has dabbled in an array of creative professions. Apart from being an actor, she is also a model, a singer as well as an MTV VJ. She has done many films like Shaadi No. 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! amongst others in Bollywood and has also done two films in Tamil film industry. She was last seen in an item number in the Tamil movie 1 – Nenokkadine. Sophie Choudry often highlights the importance of physical fitness and is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood today. She has one of the most fashionable swimwear wardrobes and is often seen setting fashion trends. Here’s a peek into her much-appreciated swimwear wardrobe.

Sophie Choudry's bikini photos

Sophie Choudry ringed in the New Year 2020 with a dip in the clear waters. She wore a light coloured sequined two-piece bikini and looked breath-taking in it. In another picture, she wore a red coloured two-piece bikini. The cross wrap halter bikini top added beauty to the plain red coloured outfit. She made heads turn as she posed on the beach for a glamorous picture.

Sophie Choudry was a vision to behold in a black coloured two-piece bikini. She paired the plain swimwear set with a pink coloured cheetah printed shrug, which brought out the colour in the outfit. For another picture, she wore an electric blue coloured swimwear and wore a contrasting pink coloured shrug over it. She redefined perfection with her colourful fashion looks.

Sophie Choudry looked like a dream come true in a dark blue coloured floral printed bikini. The splashes of yellow and green on her blue coloured bikini were an exciting addition to the coloured. She even wore a similar printed shrug to complete the look. In another picture, she wore a dark coloured cheetah printed two-piece bikini. She looked ethereal in the glamorous swimwear look.

