'Kundali Bhagya' January 4, 2021 Spoiler: Will Karan Tell Everyone About Mahira's Antics?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta come back home from their honeymoon. Preeta tells Karan about Mahira’s disgusting plan. Karan does not believe Preeta at first but tells her that he was kidding and knows what Mahira did. Meanwhile, Srishti and Sameer come back home. Sarla and Janki do not talk to Srishti when they learn that she went to Manali with Sameer without informing anyone.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares Stunning Photo In Beige Bikini As She Basks In The Sun; See Pic

Sameer comes home and tells them how Srishti and her plan saved Preeta and Karan from getting separated again. Sarla and Janki feel sorry for Preeta and praise Srishti. Karan spots Kritika with Akshay and teases her. Akshay expresses his desire to get married to Kritika as soon as possible. Kareena, Sherlyn and Mahira come back home and Rakhi asks them something which leaves them stunned. Kareena scolds Mahira and Sherlyn for failing her. Preeta comes back home and that makes the three uncomfortable.

Also Read: Juhi Chawla Remembers Her Mother On Birth Anniversary; Shares Old Pic With Heartfelt Note

Kundali Bhagya January 4, 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta announces in front of everyone that she will take all the responsibility to make arrangements for Kritika's wedding. Kareena thanks Preeta and tells her that she has done a lot for Kritika and thanks her again. Meanwhile, Karan decides to tell everyone about Mahira's tactics at Manali.

Also Read: As Covaxin & Covishield Vaccines Approved, Bollywood Stars Call It 'best News In New Year'

Preeta stops him and tells him that everyone is quite happy about Kritika's wedding and they should not ruin it by telling them about Mahira's antics. Karan nods his head in agreement and Preeta further says that the person who matters to her the most and who should be the first one to know about this issue, knows it, adding that nobody else matters to her. Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap which airs on ZEETV. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' December 28, 2020 Spoiler: Preeta Gets Worried For Mahira And Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.