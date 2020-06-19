Will Ryan Gosling Be As Charismatic As Ayushmann In Hollywood's Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Andhadhun is one of the most popular and blockbuster movies of 2018. It was a massive hit at the box office and also earned a lot of prestigious awards. The plot the movie revolved around a piano player who pretended to be blind to attract more audience using his fraud as a bait. However, he unwillingly he gets entangled into a mess when he becomes the witness to the murder of a former actor.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie casts Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles. If this movie was to be made in Hollywood, then these actors should be a part of it.

Akash- Ryan Gosling

Akash is the piano player who feigns to be blind and because of this gets involved in a messy crime. Being a great actor, Ryan Gosling would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram, Ryan Gosling Instagram

Sophie- Anne Hathaway

Sophie is Akash’s girlfriend who helps him by getting him a gig at her father’s diner. Due to a misunderstanding, they fall apart in the course of the movie. Anne Hathaway, being a great actor, seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Radhika Apte Instagram, Anne Hathaway Instagram

Also Read: Will Sonam's Fashion Sense Be As Hep As Carrie's In Sex And The City's Bollywood Remake?

Simi- Julia Roberts

Simi is the murderer who kills her husband in the presence of Akash thinking he is blind. She later goes through a number of troubles to cover up her path before ending up dead. Having already acted in movies like the Ocean’s franchise, Julia Roberts would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Tabu Instagram, Julia Roberts Instagram

Pramod Sinha- Pierce Brosnan

He is an actor and the husband of Simi. The latter kills him on their anniversary while Akash us playing the piano. Being a great actor, Pierce Brosnan seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: entertainmentbolly Instagram, Pierce Brosnan Instagram

Also Read: Can Ryan Be A Perfect Mudit To Emma's Sugandha In 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's English Remake?

Inspector Manohar Jawanda- Kit Harington

He is the lover of Simi who helps her murder Pramod. He also turns out to be an inspector. Being a good actor, Kit Harington seems to be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Manav Vij Instagram, KitHaringtonworld Instagram

Rasika Jawanda- Sofia Vergara

She is the wife of Manohar. Sofia Vergara would be perfect for this role being a good actor.

Image credit: Ashwini Kalsekar Instagram, Sofia Vergara Instagram

Dr Swami- Jonah Hill

He is a doctor who illegally deals in organs. Simi takes a drugged Akash to this man to get rid of the latter. Being a good actor, Jonah Hill seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: entbolly Instagram, Jonah Hill Instagram

Also Read: Will Michael Douglas Be As Entertaining As Amitabh Bachchan In Hollywood's Gulabo Sitabo?

Also Read: Will Mahesh Babu As Prem From ''Hum Saath Saath Hain'' Look As Dreamy As Salman Khan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.