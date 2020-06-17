Can Ryan Be A Perfect Mudit To Emma's Sugandha In 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's English Remake?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a movie based on the social issue of erectile dysfunction. The plot revolves a shy boy called Mudit who finally manages to woo a girl, Sugandha. The two are also about to get married. But just before their wedding, Mudit discovers about his erectile dysfunction and not only his wedding, but his relationship with Sugandha also is thrown into a turmoil. Starring Asyushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the movie is directed by R.S. Prasanna. If Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was to be remade in Hollywood, then these actors seem to be perfect for the role.

Mudit- Ryan Gosling

Mudit is the protagonist of the movie who suffers from erectile dysfunction and his whole life is thrown into a turmoil. Known for his great acting abilities Ryan Gosling might just be the person for this role.

Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram, RyanGoslingofficial Instagram

Sugandha- Emma Stone

Sugandha is the girl whom Mudit is engaged to. Known for her acting abilities, Emma Stone would be perfect for this role. Not to mention her on-screen chemistry with Ryan Gosling was amazing.

Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, EmmaStoneofficial Instagram

Ginni- Florence Pugh

She is Sugandha’s friend who helps her and is there for her every step of the way. Known for being a good actor, Florence Pugh would be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Anshul Chauhan Instagram, Florence Pugh Instagram

Mudit’s mother- Diane Keaton

Known for her impeccable acting skills, Diane Keaton would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Supriya Shukla Instagram, DianeKeaton Instagram

Mudit’s father- Steve Martin

Steve Martin being one of the legendary Hollywood actors who is great at playing a father on screen, he seems to be perfect to play Mudit’s father.

Image credit: cineworld Instagram, SteveMartinfans Instagram

Sugandha’s mother- Candice Bergen

Known for her impeccable acting skills, Candice Bergen would be perfect to play this role in the Hollywood remake.

Image credit: cineworld Instgaram, c_Bergen1959 Instagram

Sugandha’s father- Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro would be perfect for this role as he is one of the legendary Hollywood actors, not to mention his great acting abilities.

Image credit: NeerajSood2006 Instagram, DailydoseofRobertDeNiro Instagram

Sugandha’s uncle- Zach Galifianakis

He is also one of the important characters who also brings about comic laughter in the movie. Zach Galifianakis seems to be perfect for the role having been known for his great comic acting.

Image credit: Brijendra Kala Instagram, Zach Galifiankis Instagram

