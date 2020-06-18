Will Sonam's Fashion Sense Be As Hep As Carrie's In Sex And The City's Bollywood Remake?

Sex and The City is one of the most iconic and popular American television show. It revolves around the life of four New York women, Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda. They are the representatives of the changing world during the 1990s. From getting married to having breakups and dealing with their ageing, these friends stick together through it all until everybody finds their happily-ever-after. The series was so popular that it was also made into two films which showed their lives after the series ended. If Sex and The City was to be remade in Bollywood, then these people could be a possible choice for the roles.

Carrie Bradshaw- Sonam Kapoor

It is only fair for Bollywood fashionista to play one of the most fashionable characters in television history. Carrie Bradshaw’s closet is as iconic as the character itself. Not to mention, with her good acting skills Sonam Kapoor would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Samantha Jones- Sushmita Sen

She is a strong independent woman who does not need a man to complete her. She is also quite the fashionista herself and having all these qualities, Sushmita Sen might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: Kim Cattrall Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

Also Read: Can Ryan Be A Perfect Mudit To Emma's Sugandha In 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's English Remake?

Miranda Hobbes- Anushka Sharma

Miranda is a lawyer who is slightly on the tomboyish side. She is also a fiercely strong woman who will settle for nothing in her life. Anushka Sharma would be perfect for the role knowing to possess such qualities, not to mention her great acting skills.

Image credit: Cynthia Nixon Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Charlotte York- Katrina Kaif

Charlotte seems to be the prettiest of the group who has a very lively dating life. She always hoped at having a happy family with children and she got exactly that at the end of the movies. With her great acting abilities, Katrina Kaif would be ideal for this role.

Image credit: Kristin Davis Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Mr Big- Milind Soman

He is Carrie’s true love and they have an on and off relationship throughout the series until they finally settle down when Big goes to Paris to woo her back. At the end of the first movie, they also get married. Milind Soman being a good actor would be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Chris North Instagram, Milind Soman Instagram

Also Read: Will Michael Douglas Be As Entertaining As Amitabh Bachchan In Hollywood's Gulabo Sitabo?

Steve Brady- Rajkummar Rao

He is Miranda’s boyfriend-turned-husband and they both have a rocky relationship. However, everything turns out fine at the end and they also have a son. Rajkummar Rao seems to be perfect to play this role being known for his great acting skills.

Instagram: David Eigenberg Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Harry Goldenblatt- Vicky Kaushal

He is Charlotte’s husband who supports her after she was going through a divorce with her first husband. Vicky Kaushal, being a good actor, would be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Evan Handler Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Smith Jerrod- Aditya Roy Kapoor

He is an actor and Samantha’s boyfriend although there is a huge age gap between them. Samantha was his publicist and helped be the star that he became. Aditya Roy Kapoor seems to be perfect for this role is a good actor, not to mention his charming personality.

Image credit: Jason Lewis Instagram, Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: Will Mahesh Babu As Prem From ''Hum Saath Saath Hain'' Look As Dreamy As Salman Khan?

Also Read: Will Prabhas Match Up To Bruce Willis In South Indian Remake Of 'Die Hard'? Check Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.