'Nitish Has No Objection To CBI Probe In Sushant Case, I'll Initiate': Dr Swamy After FIR

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said he spoke on phone to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said he spoke on phone to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy said that he praised Patna Police and the "free hand" Nitish has given for the thorough investigation and the FIR.

'Nitish has no objection for CBI probe'

The Rajya Sabha MP reiterated his demand for a CBI probe in the case and said that Nitish Kumar has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and culprits caught.

On Tuesday, Dr Subramanian Swamy said that if Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe. Dr Swamy, in a tweet, said that the CBI probe is inevitable since the "Police of two states cannot separately investigate the same crime."

The Bihar Police team that is in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Wednesday said that everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged by Sushant's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media in Mumbai Crime Branch Office, an official said, "Everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged. We went to Sushant's Bandra residence. Cannot share more details as the investigation is underway. Things are moving in the right direction."

Police register FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

In the complaint made to Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge, Sushant's father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs".

"They asked my son to leave his residence saying there were ghosts which impacted Sushant's mind. Later Sushant stayed at a resort along with Rhea's family. They kept saying that Sushant needs medical treatment as he has some mental issues," the complaint alleged.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

