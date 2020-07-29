Booked Rhea Chakraborty To Seek Anticipatory Bail; Sushant's Kin Questions Her Action

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others on Tuesday, she is likely to apply for interim bail on Wednesday. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has signed the relevant papers for anticipatory bail on Tuesday night after his junior lawyer Anandini Fernandes was spotted leaving Rhea's residence in Mumbai, as per sources.

However, one of Rajput family's close relatives has questioned Rhea and the need for the anticipatory bail if she isn't at fault. Sushant's relative has opined that after demanding for CBI probe into Sushant's death, Rhea must cooperate and return everything she has "stolen" and stand for justice. According to the FIR, Rhea allegedly took cash and jewelry from Sushant's house when she dumped him on June 8, 2020.

Sushant's father has also alleged in the FIR that all of Rhea's expenses were borne by his late son and that she has embezzled an amount of Rs. 15 crore from Sushant. The FIR has been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, including abetment of suicide. Five other persons, including Rhea's parents, brother, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi, have also been booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Moreover, Sushant's relative has also questioned the Mumbai Police's investigation into the Chhichhore actor's death by asking them to record actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon's statements about the late actor's mental and medical condition. Many Bollywood personalities have been questioned until now by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant's death case. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

Sushant’s family reportedly said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological problem, and are unhappy about people peddling the mental health narrative, sources said.

