'Spot The Difference': Angad Bedi Shares Striking Resemblance With Father Bishan; See Pic

Actor Angad Bedi who has always flaunted his love for cricket and follow the legacy of his father and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi recently took to Instagram and shared an amazing post while reminiscing his old cricket days. The actor who followed his passion for acting and gave up on cricket shared an engaging picture of his father and himself from their respective cricket days. Asking fans to “Spot the Difference” between the two pictures, the griping post soon b4ecame a hit among the netizens.

Angad Bedi shares throwback picture with father

Thousands of his fans who were amazed by the throwback picture of Angad from his under 19 cricket days, took to the comment section and were eager to spot the style of playing that was quite similar between the father and soon. One of the users wrote, “Right-hand difference. Right?”Another user wrote, “Your action seems more round arm.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Sir difference is not the big 1 just that U're a bit scared to throw the ball for the results.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “You should have pursued cricket too, but you are too good as an actor.”

The striking resemblance between Angad and his father, Bishan Bedi from their identical looks to their similar bowling style, is simply a sight to behold. The actor had captioned the post and wrote, “just found this somewhere. Wished to share.. #memories #throwback this image was taken at MIG club in Bandra.”

Angad’s father Bishan Singh Bedi is a former Indian slow left-arm orthodox bowler, who is known for being one of the members of the famous Indian spin quartet that had featured, Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. His bowling style and taking wickets have been described as graceful, even beautiful, and full of guile and artistry. Bishan Bedi has also been the captain on the national side in 22 Test matches. During his time in cricket, he has played a total of 67 Tests in which he had taken 266 wickets.

