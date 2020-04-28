Sridevi To Dev Anand: Steve McCurry Shares Mind-blowing Unseen Pics Of B'wood; See Here

American photographer Steve McCurry recently shared a set of photographs that are a sight for the sore eyes. He went on to treat his fans with some most exquisite pictures from the Hindi film industry ranging from late legendary actor Sridevi to another legendary actor Dev Anand. These pictures are sure to bring a smile on your face.

Steve McCurry recently shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram handle where he went on to showcase some of the Bollywood’s unseen pictures that are unmissable. In the first picture, one can see Sridevi checking her makeup while Anil Kapoor is carrying her on his shoulder. This shot was captured in the year 1993. In the second picture, one can see Dev Anand rehearsing for a fight scene. This picture was captured in the year 1993.

In the third picture, one can see a group of young men working on a hand painting. This picture was captured in the year 1996. In the fourth image, one can see Juhi Chawla doing her makeup while she is resting on Rishi Kapoor. This picture was captured in the year 1993.

In the fifth image, one can see Amitabh Bachchan striking a stunning pose. This picture was captured in the year 2010. Check out the stunning pictures below.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To A Hilarious Video Of Man Talking To Donkey Amid Lockdown

Seeing these lovely pictures, fans went on to praise Steve McCurry for his great photography skills. Seems like fans were thrilled to watch these pictures. One of his fans said, “It is a delight to see these images. Our Bollywood personalities captured by you”. While the other one said, “Leonardo Da Vinci wrote: Details make perfection and perfection is not a detail. And these photos, Sir, are perfect in every detail...” Check out some more comments on this post.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Pays Ode To COVID-19 Warriors, Calls It 'a Small Step Towards Humanity'

Also read | Did You Know 'Judaai' Was Last Film Of Anil Kapoor & Sridevi Together? Learn More Trivia

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Sridevi's Sepia-toned Pic With Her Parents Is All Things Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.