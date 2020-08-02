Will Ranbir & Janhvi Be Ideal Couple If Bollywood Is To Bring Back The Charm Of 'Chandni'?

Chandni is one of the most popular romantic movies of all time. The 1989 Indian romantic drama is directed and co-produced by Yash Chopra. The movie featured a stellar star cast of Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rehman and Sushma Seth among others in pivotal roles. Chandni was loved by the audience for its amazing star cast and the performances of the actors too.

The movie was received well by the audience and the music of the film also went on to become a huge hit. Songs like Mere Haathon Mein, Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki, Chandni O Meri Chandni are still remembered by the fans. The movie was the third highest-grossing movie of that year. Chandni was also praised for being female-centric as it was very unusual for a film to be female-driven in 1989. One of the finest works by Yash Chopra earned praises from the audience but what if the movie was to be remade again with the current batch of Bollywood actors? Here is a look at Chandni cast if the movie gets a remake with current Bollywood actors.

Janhvi Kapoor as Chandni Gupta

The titular role of Chandni was played by late actor Sridevi. She is still remembered for her portrayal of Chandni. If the movie gets a remake today, it would be interesting to see her daughter Janhvi Kapoor do the role of Chandni

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor as Rohit Gupta

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had played the role of Rohit in the movie. His son Ranbir Kapoor playing this role would be a treat for the audience. Also, it would mark the debut of fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and ranbirkapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor as Lalit Khanna

Vinod Khanna had played the pivotal role of Lalit Khanna in the movie. For the remake of the movie, Shahid Kapoor becomes the ideal choice to play this role

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Neena Gupta as Lata Khanna

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman had played the role of Vinod Khanna's mother in Chandni. If the movie is remade today, Neena Gupta can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: A still from Delhi 6 and Neena Gupta Instagram

Juhi Chawla as Armani Gupta

Armani Gupta was played by veteran actor Sushma Seth. Juhi Chawla with her years of experience in acting becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: A still from Kal Ho Na Ho and Juhi Chawla Instagram

Promo Image Credits: ranbirkapoor Instagram and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

