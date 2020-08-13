Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: 10 Lesser Known Facts About 'Lamhe' Actor You Must Know

August 13 marks late B-town actress Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. The veteran actor is known for her impeccable acting skills and charming personality. Her versatility reflects in her remarkable body of work as she has been part of a plethora of movies in distinct languages from Telugu, Hindi, Tamil to English. On this special day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Padma Shri awardee late Sridevi, let's take a look as some riveting lesser-known facts about the Chandni actor.

Also Read:New Movies On Netflix That Are Coming On The OTT Platform In August 2020; See List

Sridevi Trivia: Riveting lesser-known facts about the legendary actor

1. The first fact about Sridevi is related to her name. As Sridevi was not her original but screen name. And, the real name of the Mr.India actor was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

2. Sridevi made her acting debut as a child artist when she was just four years old. She featured in a Tamil movie titled Thunaivan which released in the year 1969. Thunaivan was helmed by filmmaker MA Thirumugham who was a well-known film director down South. During her shoots, the late Mom actress was always accompanied either by her sister or mother.

3. Sridevi was also known to be India's first-ever female superstar and her popularity knew no bounds. As the majority of Sridevi's movies turned out to be commercial successes at BO. With such an exceptional record, Sridevi became the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. And, this trend went on from 1985 to 1992. She worked in a whopping 300 films over a period of five long decades.

Also Read: Sridevi's Film 'Mom' Completes 3 Years; Netizens Trend The Hashtag '3 Years Of Mom'

4. Another interesting Sridevi's trivia is that the Lamhe actress turned down two iconic films which later became manganous hits. Firstly Steven Spielberg's classic adventure flick Jurrasic Park and secondly Rajamouli's Baahubali. For Jurrasic Park, the celebrated Hollywood filmmaker offered her a role in the animal-based movie. But, Sridevi turned down the offer as she felt the role wasn't powerful. Similarly, Rajamouli wanted the veteran actress to play the role of Sivagami in his drama film. But, Sri turned down that offer too.

5. Sridevi is a recipient of many awards including the prestigious Padma Shri award. Sridevi received India's fourth-highest civilian award in the year 2013.

6. Apart from mesmerizing the audience with her acting skills Sridevi also did playback for four of her films, namely Garajna, Chandni, Kshana Kshanam, and Sadma.

Also Read: Did You Know Sridevi Played Rajinikanth's Stepmother On Screen At The Age Of 13?

7. Sridevi was very health cautious and lived a disciplined lifestyle. She was a pure vegetarian and loved Indian food.

8. In the year 1976, Sridevi appeared in a Tamil film called Moondru Mudichu. The absolute stunner played the role of South Superstar Rajinikanth's step-mother and former love-interest in the film.

9. Sridevi's name is spelt as Sreedevi, however, she never corrected the spelling and always preferred her name being written as Sridevi.

Also Read: Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: From 'Mr India' To 'Mom', Her Top Iconic Films

10. In the year 1996, Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in a temple wedding. The late actress is survived by her two daughter Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The English Vinglish actress named her lovely daughters based on film characters of her husband's movies Judaai and Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.