Did You Know Sridevi Played Rajinikanth's Stepmother On Screen At The Age Of 13?

Bollywood actress Sridevi was called the first female superstar for many reasons. She once played the role of Rajinikanth's stepmother when she was only 13-years-old. The age of Sridevi's character in the 1976 movie Moondru Mudichu was 25 years. Read more to know about her role and the movie.

What is the movie Moondru Mudichu about?

In the movie, Sridevi was seen working with Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan and played the role of a wife of an old man and stepmother to the superstar Rajnikanth. The movie was released in 1976 and was a revenge drama.

Rajinikanth plays the antagonist in the film who falls in love with Sridevi's character. But, the twist in the movie is that Sridevi is in love with Kamal Hassan. In the film, both Rajini and Kamal's characters are shown as best friends, but this does not stop Rajini's character from crossing the line to get Sridevi's attention. When Rajinikanth's character gets to know about Sridevi's boyfriend, he ends up killing him. This plot point in the movie is when Sridevi sets out for revenge.

At the end of the movie, Sridevi goes on to marry Rajinikanth's father to torture him. This is when Rajini's character finally realizes his mistake and begs for forgiveness. The role was seen as very complex for a girl who herself was merely 13 years old then, however, the diva aced the character with utmost sincerity.

Sridevi has won many awards for her exceptional work in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Kannada films. The actor, who made her debut in 1967 with Tamil film Kandhan Karunai, was only 4 years old at the time and went on to play versatile roles in her lifetime. Sridevi is also regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. She won many awards like the National Film Award, Nandi Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award, Kerala State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and more throughout her career.

