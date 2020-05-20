Unseen Pic Of The Day: 5-year-old Sridevi Looks Just Gorgeous, Unrecognisable

Sridevi is considered as one of the most iconic actors to bless the film industry. A ravishing beauty who became one of the most sought after actors with her commendable performances and looks. Currently, a major throwback picture of Sridevi has been surfacing online.

Sridevi's throwback picture

This throwback picture of Sridevi takes us back to the actor’s childhood days. It is a collage of two pictures in which one picture is black and white, clicked when Sridevi was 5 years old and the second picture is from 2018 before her unexpected demise. In her childhood picture, she looks beautiful as she strikes a wide smile for the camera. The actor’s eyes look so engaging and beautiful. The picture collage is proof that Sridevi aged in the most amazing way possible. Her eyes, even after so many years. held the same spark and so did her smile. Fans can’t stop swooning over the beauty of this Bollywood diva. The picture has also been shared on various fan pages.

Also Read| Anil Kapoor’s 'Karma' was his first film with Sridevi; Read more trivia

This is not the only throwback picture of the legendary actor which has surfaced on social media. Bollywood photographer Daboo Ratnani had recently shared a beautiful throwback picture of Sridevi posing with her husband Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The Mr India actor looked stunning in a saree, and also her daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen similarly draping the traditional attire in the South Indian style along with a gajra in their hair and with traditional jewellery.

Boney Kapoor can also be seen donning an ethnic look in a sherwani and shawl. The lovely family can be seen striking a lovely smile as they pose together. Check out the beautiful picture.

Also Read| Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's classic 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' to get a sequel

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor shares adorable throwback picture with mom Sridevi, steals netizens' hearts

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai, with the autopsy report citing 'accidental drowning' as the cause of death. She was there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor couldn't be there with her due to work commitments in Mumbai. Finding it hard to come to terms with her sudden death, many fans and even fellow Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their disbelief and wondered if it was just another death hoax. It was only after a source close to the family said, "Yes it's true," that everyone soon had to come to terms with the shocking loss.

Also Read| Sridevi took inspiration from a movie character to name her daughter 'Janhvi'; Read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.