Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sridevi Looked Gorgeous Posing With Her Girls Janhvi & Khushi

Currently, a throwback picture of Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor has been making rounds on the internet. In this picture, the trio is seen posing for the paparazzi as they arrive at an event. The late actor Sridevi looks stunning in a silver satin-finish shirt paired with black denim.

Her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi Kapoor look all dolled up with former dressing in floral printed top and black denim while the latter glammed up in white embroidered shirt and beige skirt. Fans have been widely complimenting the trio and the picture is shared by several fan pages. While some of the users are surprised seeing young Janhvi Kapoor who looks unrecognisable, others are swooning over actor Sridevi's beauty.

Throwback picture of Sridevi with family

This is not the only throwback picture of the legendary actor which has surfaced on social media. Bollywood photographer Daboo Ratnani had recently shared a beautiful throwback picture of Sridevi posing with her husband Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The Mr India actor looked stunning in a saree, and also her daughters Janhvi and Khushi can be seen similarly draping the traditional attire in the South Indian style along with a gajra in their hair and with traditional jewellery.

Boney Kapoor can also be seen donning an ethnic look in a sherwani and shawl. The lovely family can be seen striking a lovely smile as they pose together. Check out the beautiful picture.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in the bathroom of her hotel room in Dubai, with the autopsy report citing 'accidental drowning' as the cause of death. She was there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor couldn't be there with her due to work commitments in Mumbai. Finding it hard to come to terms with her sudden death, many fans and even fellow Bollywood celebrities had taken to social media to share their disbelief and wondered if it was just another death hoax. It was only after a source close to the family confirmed the news that everyone soon had to come to terms with the shocking loss.

